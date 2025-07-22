Stefanchuk has already signed draft law No 12414, which eliminates independence of NABU and SAPO

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk promptly signed the draft law No. 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO, adopted by the Rada today.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the map of the draft law.

As stated in the section on the status of the document, it has already been signed by Stefanchuk and submitted to the President of Ukraine for signature.

Draft law No. 12414

Earlier, MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the Rada wants to subordinate the NABU to the Prosecutor General at its July 22 meeting. Commenting on draft law No. 12414, Shabunin said that Zelenskyy was destroying the key anti-corruption achievements of the Revolution of Dignity.

The NABU and the SAPO emphasized that the draft law No. 12414 was amended at the last minute to effectively destroy the SAPO's independence and subordinate the activities of the NABU and the SAPO to the Prosecutor General.

Subsequently, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.