Russian attack on Chernivtsi on 12 July: Volunteer Ilona Kapelnytska, who was in coma, died in hospital. PHOTO

Today, on 25 July, 44-year-old Ilona Kapelnytska, who had been in a coma since the day of the Russian military attack on Chernivtsi on 12 July, died in hospital.

This was reported by Ruslan Zaparaniuk, head of the Chernivtsi Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia killed 4 people in Chernivtsi. Unfortunately, today, a seriously wounded resident of Chernivtsi, 44-year-old Ilona Kapelnytska, who had been in a coma since the day of the enemy attack on an apartment building on 12 July, died in hospital," the statement reads.

See more: Fire broke out in Poltava region as result of debris from UAV falling. PHOTO

In 2015, Ilona reportedly volunteered to defend Ukraine at the front, having no military experience. After her demobilisation, she was actively involved in volunteer work and supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine until her last day.



"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. Eternal and blessed memory...", wrote the head of the RMA.

As a reminder, at dawn on 12 July, Russian invaders attacked Bukovyna with four Shaheds and a rocket. The shelling in Chernivtsi killed two people - a 26-year-old girl and a 43-year-old man.

Later, the number of victims of the Russian combined strike on Chernivtsi increased to 26 people. On 13 July, Chernivtsi was declared a day of mourning for the victims of the Russian shelling.

On 16 July, it became known that the number of people killed in the Russian attack on Chernivtsi on 12 July had risen to three, as 74-year-old Vasyl Klypych, a resident of the town of Sniatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region, died in hospital.