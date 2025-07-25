Shmyhal presents six deputies in Ministry of Defense, including Lieutenant General Havryliuk. PHOTO

On 25 July, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed 6 new deputy ministers of defence of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"We are building a professional and effective team capable of implementing systemic changes in the defense sector across all key areas, from digitalization and logistics to weapons production and international cooperation. Each deputy will be assigned specific tasks. The first results must be visible as soon as possible," he stated.

Shmyhal's new deputies are.

1. Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk - First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Shmyhal noted that Havryliuk has extensive experience serving in leadership positions within the military command bodies of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Previously, he was an advisor to the Commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and head of the Main Logistics Directorate, as well as Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. From April to August 2022, he served as head of the Ukrainian working group at the Coordination Headquarters for Assistance to Ukraine in Germany.

From October 2023 to May 2024, he was Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, and subsequently, until April 2025, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

2. Serhii Boiev is the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

He has extensive experience in the fields of economics, strategic planning, industry, and security.

He began his career as an analyst at the international financial institutions JPMorgan Chase & Co and Credit Suisse in the United Kingdom. After returning to Ukraine, he worked at Boston Consulting Group Ukraine, as well as in leadership positions at Ukrgazvydobuvannya JSC and Naftogaz of Ukraine, where he was responsible for strategy, development, and analytics.

Since 2023, he has held positions as advisor and later deputy minister for European integration at the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

In October 2024, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Defense for European Integration, and in April 2025, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

3. Anna Hvozdiar is the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Volunteer and civic activist. Since 2014, she has been involved in initiatives related to supporting the military, addressing issues of Ukrainian prisoners of war, and families of fallen soldiers.

From 2015 to 2016, she served as advisor to the head of the Luhansk Regional Military-Civil Administration.

From 2020 to 2023, she was the director of the Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation.

Since September 2023, she has worked as Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine. She possesses deep expertise in defense manufacturing, innovation, and scaling of the defense-industrial complex.

4. Colonel Volodymyr Zaverukha is the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

He has 22 years of experience in military service and work in the defence sector.

He began his service in 2006 in the engineering troops. From 2017 to 2020, he served in the Department of Environmental Safety and Countermine Activities. From 2020 to 2025, he held several leadership positions within the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, including Deputy Director of the Department of Military-Technical Policy, Armaments Development, and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defense — Head of the Armaments and Military Equipment Development Directorate, Shmyhal said.

In May 2025, he was appointed First Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

5. Major Yurii Myronenko - Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine

He has experience managing large holdings and deep expertise in drone technologies.

During the full-scale invasion, he defended Kyiv as part of the 112th Territorial Defense Brigade. From March to December 2023, he served as commander of the UAV unit of the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection and participated in battles in southern Ukraine.

He was awarded the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s badges "Silver Cross" and "Steel Cross."

From 2023 to 2024, he headed the State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection. During his tenure, he achieved significant progress in the technological support of the Security and Defense Forces — together with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, he launched a transparent UAV procurement system that supplied the army with over one million drones.

From December 2024 to February 2025, he worked as Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

In February 2025, he was appointed head of the Innovation and Defense Technologies Development Center at the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, where he coordinated the implementation of the DELTA combat system.

6. Oksana Ferchuk is the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation.

She served as an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine in 2022, focusing on the digitalization of logistics processes. She coordinated the implementation of the LOGFAS system, to which Ukraine gained full access in 2022, and launched the international cooperation platform "Korovai."

"She ensured the coordination of the Medical Information System (MIS AFU) implementation within the Medical Forces Command.

She coordinated the implementation of the logistics management system (SAP), including automating supply processes for rear support (clothing, fuel and lubricants), arms supply (ground weapon systems, UAVs, electronic warfare), communications equipment, medical supplies, and automation of contract management," Shmyhal wrote.

Before the full-scale aggression, she was a top manager at well-known Ukrainian logistics and retail services, including director of the Nova Poshta group of companies, the electronic public procurement platform (Prozorro reform), and the electronic document management service "Vchasno."

