90% of mobilisation is voluntary. This is conscious decision by Ukrainians - Shmyhal

The new Minister of Defence Denys Shmyhal believes that as of today, 90% of those mobilised make a conscious choice to join the army.

Shmyhal said this in an interview with BBC Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"As of today, mobilisation is going according to plan. This is true. It is also very important to understand that mobilisation is 90% normal - people receive calls and come to serve. They are not grabbed, they are not dragged. After receiving the document, they come to the TCRSS, get registered, and go to the training centres. And I am grateful to those of our defenders who respond consciously to receiving a mobilisation document," he said.

According to him, there is a small, scandalous percentage in the media that works against Ukraine.

"Against Ukraine, against Ukrainian society, against our independence and national security, that mobilisation is this 5-10% scandal. In fact, mobilisation is 90% a conscious decision of Ukrainians. Look at the army - there are different people there. There are businessmen and people from villages. The army is a reflection of Ukrainian society," he explained.

He admitted that "mobilisation is a very painful topic for society. But there is no other way to confront Russia."

Shmyhal also emphasised: "Mobilisation is a complicated process, so it is spelled out in the laws, so it is a constitutional duty of every citizen. Nobody likes war. And Ukrainians did not start this war, we want to live in a peaceful country. But we have to defend this right to live in a peaceful country."

At the same time, as of today, all of Ukraine's financial support is directed to the Armed Forces.

"Today, Ukraine collects about $50 billion in taxes. And this is our contribution as a state to the war. The war economy is $120+ billion that Russia spends," Shmyhal said.

The Minister of Defence also commented on the work of the TCRSSs and the criticism against them, in particular regarding forced mobilisation.

According to him, each such case is investigated by the military leadership.

"But without mobilisation, without the work of the TCRSS, we would have lost this war long ago. We must also pay tribute to this.

Today, the military leadership has appointed people who have been on the battlefield to work in the TCRSS. This should also be commended. People work there who know that their comrades are there, that they need to rotate, they need to rest, someone needs to be treated, but the front line must be held. There must be an awareness that the work of the TCRSS is not to harm anyone. It is for our country to survive and the nation to survive," he stressed.

"The topic of the TCRSS has become so toxic, not least thanks to the enemy. He is working hard on it. You can see now that he is attacking the TCRSS, looking for the most socially vulnerable points. But the toxicity of this topic does not mean that we have an alternative today. Of course, we need to improve certain aspects. Of course, we will work with the TCRSS. The next stage is body cameras, like those used by police officers. All this is being done now, we are preparing all this, the President has already given a separate instruction. But we have no other tool. We don't have it anywhere. And historically, there has been no other alternative," Shmyhal added.

