Ukraine pays soldiers’ salaries exclusively from its own tax revenues – Shmyhal

Ukraine pays its troops entirely from its own tax revenues.

This was stated by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal in an interview with the Ukrainian service of the British BBC News, reports Censor.NET.

"Everything Ukraine collects today goes to its defenders. We raise roughly US$50 billion in taxes, and that is our national contribution to the war. Russia’s war economy is spending more than US$120 billion," Defense Minister noted.

He added that Ukraine must spend at least as much to hold the front.

"If we want to win, we have to spend more. Out of $120 billion, Ukraine provides $50 billion+, and partners provide $60–70 billion. At Ramstein, we discussed that next year Ukraine will need $60 billion from partners specifically to fund resistance against Russian aggression," Shmyhal said.

He noted that if Ukraine can collect more taxes, it will be able to pay higher salaries to soldiers.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine plans to ask European partners for help covering the costs of increasing payments to Ukrainian servicemen.

