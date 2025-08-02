"Everyone who works for state should be checked by psychiatrist and on polygraph," said Bohutska, "Servant of people"

Ukraine needs to introduce mandatory polygraph examinations for all those involved in government work.

This opinion was expressed on Facebook by Yelyzaveta Bohutska, a member of the Servant of the People party, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, the test should be conducted not only on a polygraph.

"There must also be a psychiatrist's opinion that the person who wants to become a statesman has no mental health problems. We are at war. Have we not seen over the past 4 years how many people's representatives (former or current) have become collaborators, or have been and remain agents of influence? Have we not heard of spies in the army, or in the SSU, or in the NABU? Doesn't the state deserve to be cleansed of the enemy in its heart? That is why the President's draft law on vetting NABU detectives was introduced. This also applies to the SAPO and the BES, as well as the ARMA, the SBI..." she writes.

According to her, the checks should also apply to the Ministry of Defence to avoid leaks of very sensitive and extremely important information to Russia.

"Unfortunately, we still have a lot of rats who consider Russians a fraternal people, Putin a strong leader, and Russia a great power," the MP explained.

Bohutska also criticized those who "arranged a coven" on the page of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko regarding the need to check the entire Cabinet of Ministers. In particular, she "got" the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin.

"But it's not about 'someone first'. It is about the fact that in no case should anyone whom Shabunin considers worthy be checked. "It's not constitutional!" It's interesting to hear from a fighter against corruption, but is it constitutional to receive money as a military officer when you are not?" she writes.

As noted, according to the provisions of the presidential bill No. 13533, the Bureau's Internal Control Department, not the SSU, will conduct the polygraph test.

Earlier, Bohutska wrote that she is"an unbeaten counter-intelligence officer and does not believe that the case against Shabunin is a trumped-up one".