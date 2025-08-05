EU prepares sanctions against China over military aid to Russia – Politico

The European Union is preparing to impose sanctions on China for its support of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Brussels is set to push for sanctions against China due to its involvement in supporting Russia’s war effort, an EU diplomat said.

This follows a Reuters report revealing that Chinese engines for drones were secretly supplied to Russia through front companies, declared as "industrial refrigeration units" to circumvent restrictions.

The diplomat noted that the EU was aware of China’s drone transfers even before the publications. After August, the EU plans to advance sanctions.

"The report is accurate and shows that China is increasing its role both quantitatively and qualitatively," he said.

According to him, without China’s support, the war would look very different today.

The EU has already raised these supply issues with China, but Beijing either denies involvement or ignores the inquiries.

