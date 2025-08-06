Pokrovsk and Lyman directions remain hottest - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine. MAP

Over the past day, Ukrainian defense forces engaged in 143 combat clashes with Russian occupiers.

The blows of the occupiers

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile strikes and 107 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using two missiles and 147 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,731 shelling attacks, 64 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 4,224 kamikaze drones to strike targets.



The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Khliborob in the Sumy region; Olhivka, Kozatske, and Darivka in the Kherson region.

Defeating the enemy

Yesterday, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck two artillery units, eight areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, and four enemy command posts.

In the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks. The enemy carried out 18 air strikes, dropped a total of 35 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 353 artillery strikes, including 16 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, five combat engagements took place in the Vovchansk and Fyholivka areas in the South Slobozhanskyi direction.

Seven attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupiansk direction. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Radkivka, Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Olhivka, Novyi Mir, Hluschenkove, Torske, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, Kolodyazi, and towards Cherneshyna, Serednie, and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka and in the direction of Siversk. In total, three combat engagements took place over the past day.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Pokrovsk, Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Boikivka, Suvorove, Kotlyne, Novoeekonomichne, Muravka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Dachne, Promin, Molodetsk, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoukrainka, Oleksiivka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 16 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Piddubne, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zelenyi Hai, Zelenyi Pole, Novodarivka, and in the direction of Ivanivka and Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaypole direction, the enemy carried out an unsuccessful attack in the Temyrivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor twice attacked the positions of our defenders in the Steppove and Plavni areas.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to approach the fortifications of our defenders in the Dnipro direction and suffered losses.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

