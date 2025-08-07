Former head of Taganrog pre-trial detention centre personally gave orders to torture journalist Viktoria Roshchyna - National Police. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have established the chronology of the detention of a Ukrainian journalist in a Russian detention centre.

According to the publication, it is about journalist Victoria Roshchyna, who was tortured in Russian captivity.

According to the police, the former head of the Taganrog detention centre personally ordered her torture.

During his tenure in the SIZO No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov region. Taganrog, Rostov region, a system of repressive treatment of illegally detained Ukrainian citizens, including civilians, was organised.

After Roshchyna's detention by the Russian military, she was transferred to this detention centre.

"There, she was subjected to systematic torture, humiliation, threats, severe restrictions on access to medical care, drinking water and food, and was deprived of the opportunity to sleep or sit during the day. In addition, physical punishment and psychological pressure were used to demand cooperation with the administration of the institution," the statement said.

Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the National Police, with the operational support of the Criminal Investigation Department and the assistance of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, documented the circumstances of the crime, collected witness statements, restored the chronology of the victim's illegal transfer and detention, and recorded violations of international humanitarian law.

"The investigation proved that these crimes were organised deliberately: the head of the detention centre personally ordered his subordinates to apply physical and moral pressure on the journalist. Aware of her civilian status and the protection guaranteed by international humanitarian law, he deliberately violated the Geneva Convention and other international treaties," the National Police said.

Currently, the former head of the detention centre has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - cruel treatment of civilians committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy. He faces up to 12 years in prison.



















Death of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity

On 10 October, the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist and winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was held in Russian captivity, was informed of her death during a transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Viktoria Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the occupied territory from where she was reporting.

In May 2024, the Russian Federation admitted for the first time that it was holding Viktoria Roshchyna in captivity.

Russia did not return the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.

The body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna was returned to Ukraine at the end of February, but it was first publicly announced on 24 April.

