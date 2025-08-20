Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that discussing security guarantees for Ukraine without Russia is a path to nowhere.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

"Russia agrees that Ukraine's security guarantees should be provided on an equal basis with the participation of countries such as China, the US, the UK, and France," he said.

According to the head of the occupying country's Foreign Ministry, Moscow agrees that Russia itself should provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

Read more: Europe buys weapons for Ukraine from US with a 10% markup, they can use them for security guarantees - Bessent

According to him, seriously discussing security guarantees without Russia is "a road to nowhere."

We would like to remind you that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.

President Trump has ruled out the possibility of deploying US troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees.

At the same time, the United Kingdom is prepared to send its troops to protect Ukraine's airspace and ports, but not to the front line.