Nawrocki’s veto on law on assistance to Ukrainians in Poland could have devastating consequences, - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk believes that the bill vetoed by President Karol Nawrocki regulates much more than social assistance to Ukrainian refugees and that such a decision could have "devastating consequences" for Polish companies.

This was reported by TVN24, according to Censor.NET.

On August 27, a meeting of the Polish Cabinet of Ministers was convened by President Karol Nawrocki. The president and prime minister spoke during the open part of the meeting.

It is noted that the politicians' statements "were full of mutual sarcasm."

Nawrocki mentioned his decision to veto the bill on aid to Ukraine. He claimed that he had the impression that all groups in Poland "supported decisions that would benefit 800+ (a social program of the Polish government that provides a monthly payment of PLN 800 for each child under 18 years of age - ed.

"I was deeply convinced that this was not only my program as President of Poland, but also a proposal supported by my main opponent, Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and by the Prime Minister's entourage," said the Polish leader.

In response, Tusk said that he would not argue with Nawrocki, because the government itself had proposed changes to the 800+ program in order to eliminate certain abuses.

Refugees and immigrants received absolutely everything without any control. It was we who introduced real control and offered real protection of Polish interests in relations with migrants, in particular with our guests from Ukraine. But vetoing a bill that regulates many more issues could obviously have devastating consequences, for example, for Polish companies. Mr. President, I propose that we work together as quickly as possible to minimize the negative consequences of your veto on this issue and prevent them from affecting the Polish economy and Polish companies," the Polish prime minister emphasized.

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a law regulating the provision of assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

The amendment provided for the extension of temporary protection granted to Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Haukowski claimed that the presidential veto also prevents Ukraine from receiving satellite internet assistance from Starlink. The head of the Polish President's Office, Zbigniew Bogucki, later denied this.