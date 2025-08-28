Ukrainian MFA summons Hungarian ambassador over sanctions against Madyar – Sybiha

On August 28, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Hungarian ambassador in Kyiv after Budapest’s decision to ban entry to Robert Brovdi (Madyar), commander of the Unmanned Systems Force.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reported this, Censor.NET said.

"The ambassador was handed a note of protest in response to Hungary’s discrimination against the Hungarian minority in Ukraine, in particular our defender of Hungarian origin, who was banned from entering the land of his ancestors," he stressed.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry called on Hungary to "refrain from unfriendly actions and instead engage in constructive dialogue, for which Ukraine remains ready."

As reported earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that AFU would ban entry to the AFU commander who led the attack on the Druzhba oil pipeline. The ban will also apply to entry into the Schengen zone.

Later, the commander of the Unmanned Systems Force, Madyar, commented on Hungary’s decision.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Hungarian officials are trying to shift the blame for the ongoing war onto Ukraine.