Judge from Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Boiarskyi, who assisted draft dodgers, received suspended sentence and fines

Judge Oleksandr Boiarskyi, who, according to the investigation, helped at least 364 draft dodgers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine to leave the country, pleaded guilty and reached an plea deal with the investigation.

This was reported by Oleh Bazar, editor-in-chief of Lb.ua, as reported by Censor.NET.

As a result of the trial, Boiarskyi received a six-year suspended sentence, and $20,000 and 200,000 hryvnias were confiscated. In addition, the court ordered Boiarskyi to transfer 1 million hryvnias to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"Even if we believe the investigation's version that Boiarskyi took $1,500-3,000 (I am sure it was more) for one decision, the judge came out of this story with a decent profit," Bazar said.

As a reminder, in January 2024, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Oleksandr Boiarskyi, a judge of the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi City District Court,, with the possibility of release on bail of 1 million 59 thousand hryvnias.

