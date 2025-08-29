Witkoff helped define key issues for peace between Russia and Ukraine – Vance

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance criticized a Politico article that questioned the competence of Donald Trump’s special envoy Steven Witkoff, calling his colleague’s efforts vital for achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine.

He wrote about this on the X platform, Censor.NET reports.

Vance branded the article by reporter Felicia Schwartz as "journalistic incompetence" and "a foreign influence operation designed to damage the Trump administration."

He was particularly outraged that Trump’s envoy was criticized by Politico’s anonymous sources while the piece omitted public statements in Witkoff’s support.

Read more: US wants to protect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and stop killings – Vance

Vance then turned to personal attacks on Schwartz, calling her "the person who wrote this garbage," and rhetorically asked why anonymous sources decided to speak to her about Witkoff at this particular moment.

"To set the record straight: Steve Witkoff is an invaluable member of our team. He did not mislead anyone on what the Russians told him and what the Russians conceded. (Trust me, I've seen the intel.) The fruits of his negotiations are that we have narrowed the list of open issues in the Russia-Ukraine war to a set of clearly defined issues--specifically, security guarantees and territorial concessions.

Maybe we make peace, and maybe we don't. If we do, it will be because Steve Witkoff and the President of the United States worked their tails off, in the face of outright lies from the mainstream press," the vice president added.

Read more: Ukrainian delegation meets Trump’s special envoy Witkoff in New York

Earlier, Politico reported that several European, American and Ukrainian officials were dissatisfied with Witkoff’s performance as Trump’s special envoy.