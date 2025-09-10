Russian strike on Lviv: 10 missiles and about 60 drones flew towards city, debris hit civilian warehouse. PHOTOS

Today, on 10 September 2025, about 60 enemy shaheds and more than 10 missiles were flying at night during a massive Russian attack on Lviv.

This was announced by the mayor of the city, Andrii Sadovyi, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He thanked our air defence forces for preventing a disaster.

"There were no casualties, no damage to the housing stock," the mayor said.

"There were some civilian casualties. Experts are currently assessing the damage.

Photo: Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram channel

Photo: Andriy Sadovyi / Telegram channel

Photo: Andrii Sadovyi / Telegram channel

As reported, on the morning of 10 September 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. It was also reported that loud explosions were heard in Zhytomyr.

In addition, it was noted that Russia had attacked civilian industrial facilities in the Vinnytsia region. Lviv was also under Russian attack.

Lutsk was attacked by enemy drones, but there was no serious damage. A person was killed and businesses and houses were damaged in the Zhytomyr region as a result of the Russian attack.