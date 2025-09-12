U.S. to urge G7 partners to impose 50–100% secondary tariffs on China and India for buying Russian oil – Bloomberg

The United States intends to propose that members of the G7 strengthen sanctions and customs pressure on Russia and develop a mechanism for confiscating frozen Russian assets.

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. will propose that G7 partners create a mechanism to seize frozen Russian sovereign assets and use them to finance Ukraine’s defense. Most of the roughly $300 billion in Moscow’s frozen assets are held in Europe.

In addition, the U.S. will urge its G7 allies to introduce secondary tariffs of 50% to 100% on China and India, along with restrictions on imports and exports, in order to cut the flow of Russian energy resources and prevent the transfer of dual-use technology to Russia.

However, the outlet notes that the proposal is complicated, as several EU countries, including Hungary, are blocking tougher sanctions on Russia’s energy sector, and their adoption would require unanimous support from all EU members.

Bloomberg writes that U.S. President Donald Trump told European officials he is ready to impose large-scale new tariffs on China and India to force Putin to the negotiating table with Ukraine, but only if Europe takes similar steps.

The proposal for the G7 also envisions sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers and the networks that facilitate trade, against Rosneft, and a ban on marine insurance.

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said his patience with dictator Vladimir Putin is running out.

