Russia must pay concrete price for provocations against NATO, - Czech Foreign Minister Lipavsky

The Czech Republic supports the further imposition of sanctions against Russia, as Russia provokes NATO territory with drone attacks.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russia continues to provoke.

"Last night it was Romania. I do not believe in Russian "mistakes". As NATO allies, we remain vigilant. Russia must pay a concrete price for its provocations against NATO. That is why the Czech Republic supports further sanctions," Lipavsky emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that on Saturday evening, September 13, the Romanian authorities sent out an RO-Alert message for the northern region of Tulcea County, informing citizens that there is a possibility of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take protective measures. Two F-16 jets spotted the drone in national airspace.

Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian drone had penetrated the territory of Romania to a distance of about 10 kilometers and operated in the airspace of the NATO country for about 50 minutes.

