Foreign Ministry on NATO-funded aid packages for Ukraine: No actual deliveries yet

The administration of US President Donald Trump has approved the first arms packages for Ukraine under the PURL (Priority Ukraine Requirements List) program.

This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to Western media, the aid is already en route, which Kyiv views as a positive signal.

A senior NATO official, Patrick Turner, confirmed to Reuters that four packages from the Priority Ukraine Requirements List have already been funded and the equipment has begun arriving. This concerns a new weapons financing mechanism involving allies, designed to speed up the transfer of critical resources to Kyiv.

Read more: NATO says "Eastern Sentry" mission does not currently provide for shooting down Russian drones over Ukraine

As of the evening of September 17, there was no official confirmation of the deliveries themselves. However, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tykhyi confirmed that Washington’s decision had been made.

"We believe this is very good cooperation, mutually beneficial, for us, for our European partners, and for the United States," he stressed.

According to Tykhyi, Ukraine’s embassy in the US also informed the Foreign Ministry of confirmation of these decisions. Kyiv expects the aid to arrive quickly and the PURL mechanism to continue, as needs remain high.

As reported, the administration of President Donald Trump earlier approved the first $1 billion in arms aid for Ukraine, funded by NATO countries under the PURL mechanism.

Read more: Zelenskyy on first aid packages to Ukraine purchased by NATO allies: There will be missiles for Patriot and HIMARS