Neither "two walls" nor car park, nor basement can protect you from direct missile strike, - SES

The SES did not define the two-walls rule.

This was reported by Volodymyr Kachkan, Director of the Emergency Response Department of the SES, Major General of the Civil Protection Service, in an interview with Censor.NET.

He cited one of the situations that occurred over a year ago.

See more: Enemy struck fire station in Druzhkivka, building damaged. PHOTO

"A building in the Solomianskyi district of the capital was hit by a missile from the 17th to the 19th floor. Then three floors were completely destroyed. Many people died. Some were thrown out of the building by the blast wave. One of the bodies was found 100 metres away in a park.

I was still the head of the mobile rescue centre at the time. We were working on the spot. A woman came to me and said: "Find my children". Her children are a young couple. They got married two months before and their parents rented them an apartment.

I ask the woman where they could be in the apartment. She replies that they were hiding in the storeroom.

We asked the relevant services for the plans of the house and found the place where the storeroom was. In the morning, we dug them out. Both of them were dead. So much for the two-walls rule," Kachkan stated.

The State Emergency Service urged citizens to find the nearest safe place near their homes if they were unable to reach a shelter in time.

See more: Russia has used more than 1,300 UAVs, nearly 900 guided aerial bombs and up to 50 missiles against Ukraine since beginning of September, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

"I emphasise once again: everyone should know where it is. Make a route, and if necessary, rehearse how to get there quickly. Tell your children about it and agree with your family: in case of danger, meet there.

Even when in an apartment, many people try to hide in the bathroom, toilet, storage room or corridor, hoping that this will guarantee safety. However, such places are not always safe, especially during heavy shelling or destruction. Therefore, it is important to know in advance the real safe place and to get there quickly," Kachkan said.

"Neither a car park nor a house with a basement can protect you from a direct missile strike. But they can protect you from 'Shahed' debris," he added.

Read the interview with Volodymyr Kachkan, Director of the Emergency Response Department of the SES, here.

Read more: Russians try to hit old buildings to cause as much destruction as possible, - SES