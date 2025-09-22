132 out of 141 drones destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 22 September 2025, Russian troops attacked with 141 Shahed and Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones, about 80 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 132 enemy Shahed and Gerbera UAVs and other types of drones in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Nine strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in eight locations.

"In addition, from 4 to 6 a.m. on 22 September, the enemy launched an air strike on the infrastructure of the city of Zaporizhzhia. The launch of KABs from enemy tactical aircraft was recorded in the area of Tokmak – TOT, Zaporizhzhia region. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries among the civilian population," the Air Force reported.