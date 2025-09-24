Ukraine proposed countries "absolutely unacceptable" for Russia as venue for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – Peskov
The Kremlin has rejected all of Ukraine’s proposals for a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, claiming that Ukraine suggested countries "absolutely unacceptable" for Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this, according to the BBC’s Russian Service, as reported by Censor.NET.
Peskov was commenting on Zelenskyy’s statement that Kyiv had suggested holding a meeting with Putin in Kazakhstan.
According to Peskov, before the proposal regarding Kazakhstan, Ukraine had put forward other countries that were allegedly "absolutely unacceptable" to Russia as meeting venues.
As an example, he cited Switzerland and Austria, saying they "are de facto no longer neutral."
At the same time, Peskov did not give a clear answer on the possibility of a meeting in Kazakhstan.
As reported earlier, Ukraine and its partners had repeatedly proposed talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at the leaders’ level, including in Kazakhstan.
For his part, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan was ready to provide a venue for top-level negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
