SSU conducted searches at home of former NABU detective who was investigating case of former OP adviser Shylo, - AntAC

The Security Service of Ukraine searched the house of Taras Likunov, the brother of AntAC board member Shcherban, who was in charge of the case of former OP advisor Artem Shylo.

This was reported by AntAC Executive Director Daria Kaleniuk, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, with the consent of Kravchenko, the SBI and the SSU conducted a search of the brother of Olena Shcherban, a member of the AntAC board, who is a lawyer in the case of the PGO and the SSU against NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

Taras Likunov is a former NABU detective who now works in the internal security of Ukrzaliznytsia and once exposed the corruption of Artem Shylo, one of the top officials of the SSU," the statement said.

Kaleniuk noted that the search warrant did not mention the "investigation of abuses at UZ" that the SSU claimed in its press release.

"We are talking about collecting evidence in the case against MP Fedir Khrystenko. Such criminal prosecutions, which are accompanied by a parallel discrediting campaign in anonymous telegram channels, are a targeted pressure on the Anti-Corruption Action Centre. Our team members are being attacked through their relatives in order to intimidate, discredit and force us to keep silence.

We have been through a lot since the days of Yanukovych, so we are ready for any pressure. Such attacks will not sway us from our path. We will continue to expose grand corruption, call a spade a spade and defend anti-corruption reforms. We are recording the name of every prosecutor, investigator and judge who is implementing Zelenskyy's arbitrariness through their decisions. We will describe the characters in this play in detail later. For history and future generations," she concluded.

As a reminder, on 25 September, the NABU reported that the SSU was conducting investigative actions against former detectives of the Bureau who are now employees of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

The SSU denied that the searches of "Ukrzaliznytsia" officials were related to pressure on the independence of anti-corruption institutions.

The case of ex-advisor to the Presidential Office Artem Shylo

As a reminder, earlier, the anti-corruption authorities exposed an organised group led by former presidential advisor Shylo, which seized UAH 94.8 million during the purchase of transformers for "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Seven members of the scheme were served with a notice of suspicion in this case.

On the morning of 4 April, the HACC imposed a pre-trial restraint on former OP Shylo in the form of detention until 31 May: UAH 30 million bail.

