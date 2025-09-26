Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated at the G20 that NATO and the European Union are directly participating in the war against Russia "due to Ukraine's actions."

As Censor.NET reports, Russian media outlets are reporting this with reference to Lavrov's statement.

The Russian Foreign Minister said that the "crisis" in Ukraine was "provoked by the collective West," and that NATO and the EU "declared a real war on Russia through Ukraine and are directly participating in it."

As we will recall, Lavrov previously stated that any Western military personnel present on the territory of Ukraine would become "occupational troops" and "legitimate targets" for the Russian army.

In addition, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that Moscow was allegedly "ready to seek compromises" regarding the end of the war against Ukraine and to discuss this with the United States, but on one condition. In particular, ensuring the legitimate security interests of the Russian Federation.

