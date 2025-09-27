Air defense of Ukraine shot down 97 enemy drones out of 115 - Air Force

On the night of September 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 115 Shahed, Gerbera, and other drones from the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (TOT of Crimea), more than 70 of them were Shaheds.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defense, together with aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, repelled the attack. As of 09:00 a.m., 97 enemy UAVs were shot down or suppressed in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

17 hits of attack UAVs were recorded in 6 locations, and debris fell on two others. The attack continues, and new groups of drones are recorded in the north. Ukrainians are urged to observe safety measures.

We remind you that Russian drones attacked several regions of Ukraine. In the Vinnytsia region, as a result of a massive enemy attack, a hit was recorded on a critical infrastructure facility, and a residential building was damaged.

Russian drones damaged the railway infrastructure of the Odesa region. There were no casualties among railway workers and passengers.

