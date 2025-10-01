Czech president called for election of government that "will not leave country at mercy of Russia"
Czech President Petr Pavel addressed citizens ahead of the parliamentary elections to be held on 3-4 October.
According to Censor.NET, he stressed that the results of the vote will determine the future of the country: "Much is at stake due to the deteriorating security situation in Europe and the world."
According to the head of state, the the Czech Republic needs a government that will ensure security together with its allies: "We need a government that will defend our sovereignty in the community of democratic countries and not leave us at the mercy of Russia."
Pavel added that the country's freedom, security and economic well-being depend on this, and membership in the EU and NATO remains a guarantee.
On the eve of parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic, analysts from Online Risk Labs discovered hundreds of TikTok accounts spreading pro-Russian messages. There are 286 anonymous pages supporting radical parties, which receive between 5 and 9 million views every week.
