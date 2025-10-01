Tsahkna on de-energizing ZNPP because of Russia: "Nuclear safety is not battlefield"

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to the situation with the power outage at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant due to Russian attacks.

Tsahkna stated that nuclear safety is not a battlefield. "For more than a week, Russia's reckless attacks have left the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, without external power supply. The facility is operating only with the help of emergency diesel generators, which are the last line of defense and are not designed for long-term use," the minister said.

The minister called on Russia to stop "nuclear terror," end the occupation of Zaporizhzhia, and return the plant to Ukraine's control. He also confirmed his support for Ukraine's and the IAEA's efforts to restore external power supply.

What preceded it?

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is critical, with the plant operating on generators for the seventh day. On September 29, Sybiha and Grossi discussed the threats to the ZNPP.

Earlier it was reported that due to the lack of external power supply for more than 72 hours, emergency generators at the Zaporizhzhia NPP are operating at maximum capacity. Uncontrolled heating of reactors, comparable to the Fukushima scenario, is possible.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Russian occupiers are trying to involve the IAEA in reconnecting the station to justify the theft.