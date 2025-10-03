Evacuation in Kharkiv region expands, - Syniehubov

The forced evacuation zone in the Kharkiv region will be expanded. According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov. According to him, people from the Velykoburlutskyi direction must leave.

Syniehubov clarified that evacuation is already underway in the Kupiansk and Izium areas, and now similar measures are being extended to a new area. According to him, Kupiansk itself remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the situation on the front line is stable thanks to the Ukrainian military.

The head of the region also spoke about the aftermath of the missile strike on Balakliia. On October 1, a Russian missile struck near a residential building, killing a 70-year-old woman and injuring nine other people.

The explosion damaged cars and an apartment in a high-rise building, and rescue services are working at the scene.

Earlier, the UN Refugee Agency recorded an increase in the number of evacuated or displaced persons from frontline areas in Ukraine since mid-2024. This was stated by UNHCR representative in Ukraine Karolina Lindholm Billing. According to her, 190,000 Ukrainians have been displaced from the frontline areas of Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions since the beginning of 2025.

