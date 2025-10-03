Power partially restored in Slavutych after Russian attack – RMA

Power has been partially restored in Slavutych after the Russian attack on October 1.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration (RMA), Mykola Kalashnyk, reported this, Censor.NET said.

Critical infrastructure facilities have already been reconnected, including the water utility, hospital, two schools and the main sewage pumping station. According to Kalashnyk, shops are operating in the city, there are food supplies and fuel, logistics have been restored, and patients with limited mobility are being provided with hot meals.

Ten permanent points of invincibility and five mobile units of the State Emergency Service have also been set up in Slavutych, already serving more than 3,000 people. Additional police forces from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions have been deployed to the city to maintain order and assist residents.

As a reminder, on October 1, Russian forces struck Slavutych and damaged an energy facility. This caused power outages in parts of Chernihiv and nearby communities.

The Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant also experienced a blackout due to Russian shelling.

