Four people were killed and four more were injured in Russian attack on Lviv region (updated). PHOTOS

According to preliminary data, two people were killed and two injured in a combined attack by the enemy with a UAV and cruise missiles in the Lviv region.

This was reported by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, all relevant services are working on the ground.

No further information is available at this time.

Updated information.

According to the State Emergency Service, 4 people were killed and 4 more injured as a result of the Russian attack on Lviv region.

"Russians terrorised the region for more than five hours with combined strikes. A number of objects, including residential buildings, were damaged," the statement said.

















All emergency services are continuously working at the sites of the attacks: rescuers, medics, police, and psychologists of the State Emergency Service, who are providing assistance to the victims.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that racists are attacking Prykarpattia with drones. Air defence is working. There were explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk.

It was also reported that Russian troops are attacking western Ukraine with missiles. There is a threat to Lviv and Zakarpattia. A group of missiles is flying towards Stryi. It is also known that part of Lviv is currently without electricity. 13 enemy drones were destroyed in the Cherkasy region. Power lines have been damaged, and there is a blackout.

