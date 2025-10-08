200 combat engagements recorded on front line during day: most of them in Pokrovske and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defence Forces engaged in 200 combat clashes with Russian occupiers.

This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the AFU, as reported by Censor.NET.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 82 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 177 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,012 shellings, including 168 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6,159 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Zaliznychne, Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region; Zelenodolsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region; and Sadove in the Kherson region.

Defeat to the enemy

Yesterday, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck three areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one electronic warfare station, one radar station, three warehouses and another important enemy target.

Hostilities

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. The enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropping a total of 10 guided aerial bombs and firing 198 artillery rounds, including eight from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the past day, 29 combat engagements took place in the South Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Ambarnyi, Kamianka, Bolohivka, Zapadne, Krasnyi Pershyi, Dovhenke, and in the direction of Kolodiazne, Dvorichanskyi, and Kutkivka.

Eight attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the Kupiansk direction. The defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Kupiansk and in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, Pishchane, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Serednie, Shandryholove, Novoselivka, Derylove, Karpivka, and Torske.

In the Siverskyi direction, the aggressor attacked near Yampil, Hryhorivka, Vyimka, and Serebrianka. In total, 11 combat engagements took place over the past day.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 46 attacks by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Sukhetske, Myroliubivka, Nove Shakhove, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Horikove, Dachne, Filiia, and in the direction of Novopavlivka and Balahan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defence Forces repelled 32 enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Oleksandrohrad, Sichneve, Novoselivka, Novoheorhiivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Kalynivske, Novohryhorivka, Voskresenka, Oleksiivka, Stepove, Piddubne, Berezove, and Novoivanivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, 11 combat clashes were recorded near Poltavka and Malynivka.

Eight combat clashes took place in the Orikhiv direction – the enemy attempted to advance near Plavni, Stepove, and in the direction of Stepnohirsk and Novoandriivka.

Ukrainian units repelled three enemy attacks in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

