154 enemy UAVs out of 183 were neutralized, hits were recorded at 11 locations - Air Force

On the night of October 8, 2025, the Russian Federation troops attacked Ukraine with 183 Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of attack UAVs, about 100 of them - "Shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 154 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs, and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Consequences of the attack

According to the Air Force, 22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations. The attack is ongoing, several enemy UAVs are in the airspace.

In particular, as reported, the enemy massively attacked Kryvyi Rih, there are wounded and damaged there. In addition, the Ruscists attacked the Odesa region with "Shaheds", civil infrastructure was damaged, a fire broke out. In a village near Krasnopillya in Sumy region, an enemy drone hit a residential building, among the wounded is a 4-year-old girl. The child is in serious condition.