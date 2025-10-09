Russia shelled Sumy region: three civilians among dead

On the night of 9 October, Russian troops launched a massive attack on the Sumy region, using dozens of strike drones and guided aerial bombs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The communities of Stepanivka, Sumska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivka, Komyshanska, and Mykolaivska were under intense fire.

According to Hryhorov, the Defence Forces managed to shoot down some of the drones, but the enemy continued its massive shelling.

See more: Russians attacked Sumy with drones: high-rise building roof was hit. PHOTOS

Three civilians were killed in the attacks: a 40-year-old man in the Mykolaivska community, a 65-year-old man in the Velykopysarivska community, and a 66-year-old man in the Bilopilska community.

In addition, two people were injured: a 47-year-old resident of the Stepanivska community and a 52-year-old resident of the Sumy community. The victims are receiving prompt medical assistance.

Damage has been reported to residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The authorities are urging residents of the region not to ignore air raid sirens and to remain in shelters.

Earlier, we reported that on the evening of 8 October, Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia region.

Watch more: Lviv region bids farewell to mother and daughter killed in Russian strike. VIDEO