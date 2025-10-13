EU extends sanctions for use of chemical weapons until 2026

The European Union has extended sanctions against individuals involved in the use and proliferation of chemical weapons until October 16, 2026.

According to Censor.NET, these restrictions apply to 25 individuals and 6 companies. Their assets have been frozen and they are prohibited from conducting any financial transactions. In addition, individuals on the list are not allowed to enter EU countries.

Sanctions are aimed at combating the proliferation of chemical weapons and supporting the implementation of the international agreement on their prohibition.

In 2018, the European Council stated that the use of chemical weapons is absolutely unacceptable and must be condemned. Since then, the EU has regularly updated its sanctions lists.

The latest extension of the restrictions took place in May 2025, when they were imposed on three Russian organizations involved in the development of chemical weapons for the war in Ukraine.

We previously reported that Russian invaders are using dangerous chemicals in the war against Ukraine. As of September this year, there have been almost 11,000 cases of dangerous substances being used against Ukrainian military personnel, according to Colonel Artem Vlasiuk, head of the civil protection department of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Protection Directorate of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Support Command.