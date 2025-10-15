China asks US not to close skies over Russia to its aircraft

Chinese airlines are asking Washington not to ban them from flying through Russian airspace.

According to Censor.NET, citing Reuters, operators warn that such a ban would make flights to the United States longer and more expensive and could cause disruptions in international flights.

Read more: China continues to buy oil from Russia, thus financing war against Ukraine - Bessent

Last week the U.S. Transportation Department proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russia, because, in their opinion, this gives Beijing an "unfair advantage" over American airlines.

Chinese carriers emphasise that the new routes will require more fuel, and passengers will pay more. Beijing hopes that the US will not take this step and that the parties will be able to reach an agreement.

Read more: China sharply increased drone component exports to Russia since late spring – WP

As a reminder, the United States is preparing to impose additional 100% tariffs on all goods from China, as well as to establish controls on the export of critical software. This was announced by US President Donald Trump.

According to the American leader, Beijing has taken an extremely aggressive position in the international market, announcing the introduction of export restrictions on most of the products they produce, which will negatively affect all countries without exception.

Read more on our Telegram channel