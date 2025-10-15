Denmark allocates over 1 billion kroner to support Ukraine’s defense

Denmark is allocating a new 1.1 billion kroner aid package to Ukraine, with the funds directed toward military needs.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to an official statement by the Danish Ministry of Defence.

The ministry clarified that about 400 million kroner will go toward training equipment and educational programs for Ukrainian defenders.

Part of the package will also support the development of maritime capabilities and maintenance of military equipment, including tanks.

"We are allocating 1.1 billion kroner for initiatives that will help Ukraine strengthen its defense, from naval equipment to troop training," said Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, from 2022 to 2028, Denmark has already provided or planned assistance to Ukraine worth over 70 billion kroner.

The country is also actively participating in the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program, which allows NATO countries to finance the supply of weapons to Ukraine through the United States.

Together with Sweden and Norway, Denmark previously co-financed a $495 million package that included ammunition for HIMARS systems.

Earlier, it was reported that Denmark had delivered new equipment to Mykolaiv’s energy workers.

