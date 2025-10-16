Deliveries of American Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine will lead to "serious escalation," - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the supply of US Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine would cause "colossal damage" to relations between Russia and the United States and lead to a "serious escalation".

He said this in an interview with the Russian newspaper Kommersant, Censor.NET reports.

Lavrov is sceptical about US President Donald Trump's statements about providing Ukraine with Tomahawk, as the White House chief executive also says he "does not want escalation".

"(Trump is saying this - ed.) Recognising that it will be an escalation, and a very serious one. Ukraine will have nothing to do with it," he added.

According to the Russian Foreign Minister, this "will simply cause enormous damage to the prospects for normalising relations between Russia and the United States and breaking the absolutely complete deadlock into which these relations have been driven by the Biden administration."

What preceded it?

Earlier, Axios reported that on 17 October, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would talk about Tomahawk missiles.

Trump said he had "to some extent" made the decision to send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

The Kremlin believes that Trump's decision to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles will be another escalation.

