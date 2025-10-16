Pentagon chief’s plane made emergency landing due to crack in windscreen

The plane carrying Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, who was returning from Brussels to the United States, was forced to make an emergency landing in the United Kingdom.

According to Censor.NET, the reason was a crack in the aircraft's windscreen.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on X social media that the landing was carried out according to standard procedures and all passengers were safe.

Pete Hegseth himself wrote on X social media that he is doing well.

"All good. Thank God. Continue mission!" he added.

Experts are currently inspecting the aircraft to determine the cause of the crack. No one was injured.

As a reminder, during a meeting of the Contact Group on Defence Issues of Ukraine (Ramstein), Pete Hegseth stated that if the Russian-Ukrainian war does not end, Washington and its allies will take the necessary steps to make Russia pay for it.

