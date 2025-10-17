Ukraine prepared presentation for Trump on using Tomahawks against Russia – Reuters

A Ukrainian delegation prepared a presentation for U.S. President Donald Trump outlining how the Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to use long-range Tomahawk missiles against Russia and how this could change the course of the war.

This was reported by Reuters journalist Graham Slattery, citing a senior source, Censor.NET writes.

"The Ukrainian delegation prepared a presentation for Trump explaining how they would use the Tomahawk missiles if supplied, and what impact this would have on the course of the war," Slattery wrote.

The reporter added that the presentation had been prepared before news broke about Donald Trump’s planned meeting with Vladimir Putin in Budapest, which came as a surprise to the Ukrainian delegation.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Trump begin meeting in United States. VIDEO

Earlier, on October 16, 2025, Trump held a phone conversation with the Russian dictator.

Putin reportedly told Trump that "Tomahawks" would not change the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The two leaders agreed to meet in Budapest to discuss ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: Russians tend to overestimate their successes on battlefield - Vance