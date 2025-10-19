Ruscists shelled Kharkiv and 5 settlements in Kharkiv region: one person was killed, 14 were injured. There is extensive damage. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on October 18, 2025, the city of Kharkiv and 5 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

Censor.NET informs.

Victims of enemy attacks

As noted, one person died and 14 were injured as a result of the shelling.

Thus, in the village of Baranivka, Zolochiv district, a 35-year-old man was killed, and men aged 31, 33, and 49 were injured; in the village of Spodobivka, Shevchenko district, a 19-year-old and a 25-year-old man were injured; in the village of Kivsharivka, Kupiansk district, an 83-year-old man was injured; in the village of Shevchenkivne, an 82-year-old woman was injured; in the town of Lozova, a 39-year-old man and women aged 47, 54, 66, 79, and 80 were injured; in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovy, Kupiansk district, a 44-year-old man was injured.

What did the occupiers do to the region?

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region:

▪️10 KABs;

▪️3 fpv drones;

▪️1 UAV (type to be determined).

Destruction

Civil infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

▪️In Kharkiv, the windows of a dormitory were damaged;

▪️In the Kupyansky district, 2 private houses, 1 building (Spodobivka village, 4 private houses (Andriivka village), 14 private houses (Osynove village), a car (Kupiansk-Vuzlovy village) were damaged;

▪️In the Lozova district, 12 private houses were damaged (Lozova city);

▪️In the Bohodukhiv district, a car was damaged (Baranivka village).

What preceded it?

Also remind, that today at about 17:30 the invaders struck a residential area of ​​the city of Lozova in the Kharkiv region, causing a fire. According to the latest data, six people were injured.

Earlier, it was reported that Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv with KABs for the first time since the beginning of the war.

