Reinstating conscription would be deterrent to Russia - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that conscription of young men will be a deterrent to Russia.

As Censor.NET reports, Spiegel writes about this.

Thus, Pistorius stated that if Germany again conscripts all men of a certain age and collects data on everyone who is fit for military service, this will be noticed in Russia.

"In other words, this is also a deterrent," he said.

According to him, in the event of a state of defense that "must be prevented," conscription, which was suspended in 2011, will immediately resume in accordance with the Basic Law.

"Then we need to know who is ready for action and who is not," Pistorius said.

He also called the abolition of district military commissariats, associated with the suspension of conscription, a serious mistake.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"We are currently building new, modern structures. We will be ready by mid-2027. Then we will be able to conduct a nationwide conscription again," the minister said.

It is noted that Pistorius intends to insist that the Military Service Act enter into force at the beginning of 2026, and expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with the parliamentary groups.

"I am sure that we will be able to do this. Everyone in the Bundestag knows: this is about Germany's security," he added.

It was previously reported that the head of the German Ministry of Defense, Boris Pistorius, called for the restoration of mandatory military conscription in Germany.

The government recently approved a bill that would expand the size of the Bundeswehr by tens of thousands of soldiers. Currently, more than 182 thousand people serve in the army, and the goal is at least 260 thousand. CDU/CSU representatives and experts express doubts that voluntary service will provide the necessary numbers.

Read more: Germany allocates €400 million for drones for Ukraine, - Pistorius