In coming weeks, Ukraine will receive "reparations loan" from EU, - French Foreign Minister Barrot

In the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive funds from the EU as part of a "reparations loan". The funds will be used to finance the country's defence.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said this before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

Who will return the funds?

According to him, the financial assistance should be enough for defence for at least three years. It will be provided in the form of a loan, which will be reimbursed by reparations that Russia must pay to Ukraine.

"In the coming weeks, we will provide Ukraine with funds that will allow it to defend itself for at least three years through a loan that the European Commission will provide to Ukraine and which will be reimbursed at the appropriate time through reparations that Russia will pay to Ukraine," he said.

What will Ukraine be able to buy?

The diplomat added that the loan will help Ukraine purchase the necessary weapons, including those produced in Europe.

"This loan will allow Ukraine to arm itself to defend itself, and in particular, of course, with European weapons," Barrot concluded.

What preceded it?

Earlier, European Commissioner for Defence Andrius Kubilius said that the EU roadmap contains a promise to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan by the end of the year. It was also reported that the European Commission had submitted a proposal for a "reparations loan" for Ukraine to EU leaders.