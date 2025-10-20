Defense Forces have created Joint Forces Grouping. It will be led by General Drapatyi

A new Joint Forces Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been established within Ukraine’s Defense Forces. It will be commanded almost entirely by the Joint Forces Command, headed by Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

The announcement was made on the official page of the Joint Forces Grouping, Censor.NET reports.

Previously, Drapatyi led the operational and strategic troop groupings Khortytsia and Dnipro.

The Command’s area of responsibility covers Kharkiv region and adjacent territories.

The corps concentrated in this direction will report directly to the newly established Joint Forces Grouping.

"This difficult and tense sector, which occupies one of the key positions in the enemy’s plans, has once again been entrusted to General Drapatyi. Recall that in 2024 he already headed the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group during Russia’s offensive on Kharkiv region and the threat to Vovchansk," the statement reads.

Background

On June 3, 2025, it became known that Mykhailo Drapatyi would become the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, focusing exclusively on combat operations.

Before that, he served as Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but submitted his resignation on June 1. The reason was a Russian missile strike on one of the Ground Forces’ training units, which killed 12 servicemen and wounded more than 60. Drapatyi later spoke of his "personal sense of responsibility" for the tragedy.

