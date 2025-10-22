Chinese Foreign Ministry on possible meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping in Korea: We have no information

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it had no information about a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea at the end of October.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiaqun, commenting on the US leader's statements about his confidence in meeting with his Chinese counterpart in two weeks.

"Diplomacy between heads of state plays a leading role in Sino-US relations," said Guo.

He noted that the leaders of China and the United States maintain close ties with each other.

"I have no information regarding the specific content of your question," the spokesperson said.

What preceded it

We would like to remind you that US President Donald Trump recently expressed confidence that he would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in a few weeks.

On October 15, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that US President Donald Trump is ready to impose tariffs of up to 500% on China if Beijing continues to purchase oil from Russia. According to him, 85 senators are already ready to grant the White House leader such powers.

In turn, China considers the US statements on imposing tariffs of up to 500% on Beijing for purchasing Russian oil to be "typical unilateral intimidation and economic coercion."