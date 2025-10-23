President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected the possibility of territorial concessions.

The head of state stated this to journalists before a meeting of the European Council, Censor.NET reports.

According to the president, a ceasefire is possible, but this requires more pressure on Russia.

"We are ready for ceasefire negotiations. We are ready for any format. But the important thing about negotiations is that we need a just and lasting peace," he stressed.

When asked about the possibility of territorial concessions, the president said briefly: "No territorial concessions."

During a meeting of Ukrainian and American delegations in Washington, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff pressured Ukrainian officials to transfer the Donetsk region to Russian control.

According to officials, Witkoff pressured the Ukrainian delegation to transfer the Donetsk region to Russian control, arguing that the region is "predominantly Russian-speaking."

The Washington Post reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demanded that Ukraine give up the Donetsk region during a conversation with US President Donald Trump. In exchange for full control over the Donetsk region, he is allegedly ready to give up the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that if Ukraine agrees to a bad territorial solution, they will try to resolve the remaining issues regarding the end of the war without Kyiv.

