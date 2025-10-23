Europe cannot build impenetrable "drone wall," – Pistorius

Europe cannot build a reliable "drone wall" along its eastern borders, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with The Times.

Censor.NET reported the remarks, citing European Pravda.

The comments referred to an initiative earlier backed by NATO border states after Russian drones entered Polish airspace. The project envisages a network of sensors, radars, acoustic detectors and drone countermeasures — ranging from machine guns to lasers and micro-missiles.

However, Pistorius said protecting NATO’s entire land border with Russia, Belarus and Ukraine is currently an unrealistic task.

"A drone wall that could never be breached is not realistic for now. But it could help reduce the number of drones in the event of a potential attack. In the meantime, we must continue to protect the entire NATO airspace," the minister said.

Pistorius also warned that the Kremlin is trying to divert NATO’s attention toward fighting "cheap and harmless" drones, while the real focus should be on developing a full-fledged air defense system.

Read more: Western boom in anti-drone technology: Ukraine becomes testing ground for these innovations – WSJ

NATO member states fear that in the event of a large-scale conflict, Russia could overwhelm the Alliance’s air defenses with waves of cheap drones, including those without explosive payloads.

Read more on our Telegram channel