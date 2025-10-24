EU has pledged to cover Ukraine’s financial needs in 2026-2027, Russia must understand this well - Costa

The leaders of the European Union have committed to ensuring the financial needs of Ukraine in 2026-2027.

This was stated by the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, after the end of the EU leaders' summit, Censor.NET reports with reference to the EP.

"The EU leaders have committed to guaranteeing the coverage of Ukraine's financial needs over the next two years," he noted.

Thus, in the conclusions of the European Council, the leaders called on the European Commission to present possible options as soon as possible so that Ukraine has the resources it needs to continue defending its country and fighting for peace in "2026 and 2027, if necessary."

"Russia must understand clearly: Ukraine will have the financial resources necessary for its defense," Costa emphasized.

On October 21, ahead of the summit, European leaders issued a joint statement in support of Ukraine and US President Donald Trump's efforts to end hostilities.

On October 23, the European Council summit approved conclusions on assistance and support for Ukraine in 2026-2027. The document was supported by almost all EU countries, except Hungary.

Polish Prime Minister Tusk said that the European Union has not yet made a decision on the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine. The final decision is planned to be considered in December.

