Ukraine has yet to receive long-range Meteor missile due to lack of compatible fighter jet in Armed Forces of Ukraine – Defence Express

Despite assurances from partners, Kyiv still lacks missiles with the required range — the issue concerns not only the missile itself, but also the carrier and targeting systems.

The Meteor missile by MBDA is considered the most long-range air-to-air missile among those used by Western aircraft. However, deploying it requires a compatible fighter jet and an appropriate targeting system, both of which the Ukrainian Air Force currently lacks.

Ukraine has made some progress in negotiations with France regarding MICA missiles (with an approximate range of 80 km), but that is not enough to gain an advantage in long-range aerial combat. Realistic candidates for delivery include the latest versions of the American AIM-120 AMRAAM (C-8 and D-3) and the European Meteor.

According to open sources, the AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 have an estimated range of 160–180 km, while the Meteor’s manufacturer claims a range of over 200 km.

Compatible platforms for the missiles

As the report notes, the problem is not limited to the missiles themselves. To fully employ long-range air-to-air systems, Ukraine needs compatible launch platforms and effective target cueing from airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

According to the outlet, the situation could change in 2026 with deliveries of used Gripen C/D fighters (preferably paired with Meteors) and the introduction of the announced Saab 340 AEW&C aircraft, which would provide automated target cueing for the Gripen. Without AEW&C support, launching a long-range missile in real combat conditions would be significantly less effective.

