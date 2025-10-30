Power outage schedules cancelled throughout Ukraine
Hourly power cuts have been cancelled in all regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, according to Censor.NET.
"NOW, HOURLY POWER CUTS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED throughout Ukraine. However, there is a possibility that power cuts will return within 24 hours," they noted.
Restrictions for industry
At the same time, in some regions, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers remain in effect until 7 p.m.
What preceded it?
Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles.
There are reports of a strike on the Dobrotvirska TPP in Lviv Oblast.
A critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast was also attacked.
DTEK reported strikes on TPPs in a number of regions of Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password