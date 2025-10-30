Power outage schedules cancelled throughout Ukraine

Hourly power cuts have been cancelled in all regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo, according to Censor.NET.

"NOW, HOURLY POWER CUTS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED throughout Ukraine. However, there is a possibility that power cuts will return within 24 hours," they noted.

Restrictions for industry

At the same time, in some regions, power restriction schedules for industrial consumers remain in effect until 7 p.m.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What preceded it?

Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles.

There are reports of a strike on the Dobrotvirska TPP in Lviv Oblast.

A critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast was also attacked.

DTEK reported strikes on TPPs in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Read more: Power supply situation may change daily in winter – Ukrenergo