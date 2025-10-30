SBGS does not see mass exodus of men aged 18-22: it is mainly women and children who are crossing border

State Border Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko said that the agency does not keep separate statistics on the departure of citizens by age group.

He said this on the air of Novyny.Live, reports Censor.NET.

Demchenko noted that the number of men aged 18-22 crossing the border is small compared to the total passenger traffic. He also added that there have been cases of representatives of this group returning.

"As of today, the majority of those crossing the border are women, children and the elderly," the spokesman said.

Watch more: Border guards destroyed 3 vehicles with EW in south. VIDEO

According to him, September and October were relatively calm months: in September, there were a million fewer crossings than in August, and October figures were even lower.

"Border guards have not observed any mass exodus of young people," Demchenko stressed.

What preceded it?

Yesterday, the British publication The Telegraph reported that after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 28 August permission for men aged 18-22 to leave the country temporarily, almost 100,000 people had left the country.

Read more: Switzerland changes rules for refugees from western Ukraine

Departure abroad of men under 25

Earlier it was reported that in September, Polish border guards recorded a significant increase in the number of Ukrainians aged 18-22 entering Poland, more than 10 times. Compared to August, the number of those who left Poland also increased, by 3.5 times.

It was also reported that from 28 August to 19 September 2025, almost 53,000 checks of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 were registered at the Ukrainian-Polish border.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel