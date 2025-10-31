Trukhanov placed under 24-hour house arrest until December 28

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has imposed a pre-trial measure on former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the deaths of nine people.

This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.

Court placed Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest until December 28. He is prohibited from leaving Odesa without permission from a prosecutor or the court.

He has also been ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Read more: Victims of bad weather in Odesa: Trukhanov and Odesa City Council officials notified of suspicions, - National Police. PHOTOS

Background

Read more: Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov served with notice of suspicion – media