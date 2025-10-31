Trukhanov placed under 24-hour house arrest until December 28
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has imposed a pre-trial measure on former Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the deaths of nine people.
This was reported by a correspondent for Censor.NET.
Court placed Trukhanov under round-the-clock house arrest until December 28. He is prohibited from leaving Odesa without permission from a prosecutor or the court.
He has also been ordered to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.
Background
- To recall that on September 30, a powerful downpour caused extensive destruction and casualties in Odesa, killing 10 people, including a child. Many residents lost their property, and critical infrastructure needed for the heating season was damaged.
- A day of mourning was declared in Odesa on October 2 to honor the victims.
- The day before, the media reported that the former mayor of Odesa, Trukhanov, had been notified of the suspicion.
- The National Police confirmed the information and noted that Trukhanov and officials of the Odesa City Council had beenhave been served with notices of suspicion.
- Prosecutors plan to request round-the-clock house arrest for Trukhanov.
- It is also known that Trukhanov was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship due to possessing a valid Russian foreign passport, with copies of the relevant documents made public.
